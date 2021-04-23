Russia holds military drills in Crimea amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW, Apr 22: Russia's defence ministry announced the start of large-scale military drills in Crimea and the Black Sea on Thursday that it said would involve more than 10,000 soldiers and more than 40 warships, the Interfax news agency reported.

Ukraine and the West have raised alarm over a Russian military buildup near Russia's border with Ukraine. Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, prompting the West to impose sanctions. Kyiv wants the region back.

The maneuvers were described as the largest since Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and threw its weight behind separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine. -REUTERS