Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide

WASHINGTON, Apr 22: US President Joe Biden is preparing to recognize the World War I-era killings of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, US media said Wednesday.

Such a move would further inflame tensions with NATO ally Turkey, which vehemently rejects the designation that has already been adopted by dozens of other countries including France and Russia.

Biden is expected to announce the genocide designation on Saturday, the 106th anniversary of the mass killings that began in 1915, when the Ottoman Empire was battling Tsarist Russia during World War I in the region that is now Armenia, according to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

The move would make Biden the first US president to explicitly call the killings a genocide, and although the historic designation would carry no legal consequences it would infuriate Ankara, which insists there was no genocide and that both sides committed atrocities during the war. -AFP







