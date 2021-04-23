Taliban hits Pak luxury hotel with deadly blast

QUETTA, Apr 22: The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility Thursday for a deadly suicide blast at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in the southwest of the country, as officials raised the death toll to five.

Beijing said it strongly condemned the attack, although the Taliban said Pakistan security officials were the target of the blast.

The bomber detonated the explosives late Wednesday while inside a vehicle in the car park of the Serena hotel -- part of a five-star chain popular with diplomats and aid agencies -- in the city of Quetta, capital of Balochistan province, police and the interior ministry said.

Pakistan is fighting several low-level insurgencies in the impoverished province, waged by Islamist, separatist and sectarian groups. "The suicide bomber hit the security officials exactly as it was planned," the spokesperson for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said in a statement.

The country's interior minister confirmed a suicide bomber had carried out the attack, as he pinned the blame on a "foreign hand".

"Our agencies will fight the efforts which are being made in the neighbouring country to reorganise the TTP," said interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. -AFP







