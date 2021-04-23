Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Toxic air costs India economy $95b a year: Study

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

PARIS, Apr 22: Toxic air that chokes Indian cities and kills hundreds of thousands of people also carries a grim economic burden for the country's companies of around $95 billion a year, according to researchers who urged firms to lead the drive against pollution.   
Air pollution shortens lives worldwide by nearly three years on average, and causes millions of premature deaths annually.
India is one of the worst affected countries, with many regions often cloaked in a smog of hazardous particles.
The Lancet's Global Burden of Disease study estimated pollution caused some 1.7 million premature deaths in India in 2019 -- nearly 18 percent of all deaths in the country.
Building on this, a new analysis by consultancy firm Dalberg Advisors found that pollution-related absenteeism, productivity loss, reduced consumer and tourist spending all add up to cost Indian businesses $95 billion a year, roughly three percent of the country's gross domestic product.
"Clean air is a precondition for businesses to thrive," said Dalberg Asia Director Gaurav Gupta.
"Industry leaders should take more ownership and become advocates in the movement for cleaner air."
Lost working years from the hundreds of thousands of premature deaths were estimated to cost the Indian economy $44 billion in 2019, according to the report, which was commissioned by the Clean Air Fund, a philanthropic organisation.
Beyond that, Dalberg said the effects of pollution on Indian workers' health means they take 1.4 billion sick days a year, which they said amounts to around $6 billion in lost revenue.
Those who continue to work may have reduced cognitive and physical performance that affects their productivity, decreasing business revenues by up to $24 billion.
The report also found that toxic air disincentivises people to venture out of their homes more generally, hitting consumer spending and ultimately costing businesses $22 billion in lost earnings.
Many of the estimates were based on Dalberg's analysis of India's IT sector, which it said was disproportionately affected, losing US$ 1.3 billion -- around one percent of sector value -- due to pollution-induced productivity loss per year.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia holds military drills in Crimea amid Ukraine tensions
Israel strikes Syria after attack near secretive nuclear site
Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide
Taliban hits Pak luxury hotel with deadly blast
Toxic air costs India economy $95b a year: Study
Perseverance rover made oxygen on Mars
There are clashes with police in Moscow and hundreds of people have been arrested
‘Millions face hunger in Myanmar’


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft