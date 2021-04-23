Video
Perseverance rover made oxygen on Mars

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Apr 22: New feat to the credit of Perseverance: the NASA rover transformed carbon dioxide from Mars' atmosphere into oxygen, a first on another planet, the US space agency announced on Wednesday.
"This is a crucial first attempt to convert carbon dioxide into oxygen on Mars," said Jim Reuter, an associate administrator at NASA.
The demonstration took place on April 20 and NASA is hoping that future versions of the experimental tool used can pave the way for exploration by humans.
Not only could the process produce oxygen for future astronauts to breathe, it could also prevent the large amounts of oxygen needed to propel the rocket on the return trip from Earth.
The Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (Moxie) is a golden box the size of a car battery, located at the front right of the rover.
It uses electricity and chemistry to split CO2 molecules, producing oxygen on one side and carbon monoxide on the other.
For his first experiment, Moxie produced 5 grams of oxygen, enough to breathe for 10 minutes for an astronaut with normal activity.
The engineers in charge of Moxie will now conduct more tests and try to increase this result. The tool has been developed to be able to generate up to 10 grams of oxygen per hour.
Designed at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Moxie was manufactured with heat-resistant materials to tolerate the scorching temperatures of 800 degrees Celsius required for its operation.    -AFP


