There are clashes with police in Moscow and hundreds of people have been arrested as protests took place in cities across Russia during a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, in central Saint-Petersburg on April 22. Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team called for demonstrations in more than 100 cities, after the opposition figure's doctors said his health was failing following three weeks on hunger strike. Photo : Reuters