Calcutta HC tears into EC

KOLKATA, Apr 22: The Election Commission was on Thursday censured by the Calcutta High Court over its handling of the mammoth eight-phase election in Bengal in the middle of a lethal Covid second wave. Amid concerns that poll rallies might become super-spreader events, the court observed that the Commission is not doing enough in this respect even though it has the powers to do so.

"They are only issuing guidelines and circulars. They are not monitoring whether the rules/Covid-19 protocols are being followed properly or not. The EC has done nothing to stop road shows/rallies in accordance with Covid-19 protocols in this rising pandemic situation," the HC said.

Barely 24 hours ago, the commission had turned down the petitions of two political leaders from the state who sought that the remaining three phases of the election be clubbed together in view of the fast-spreading infection.

The sixth phase of assembly elections in Bengal were held in the shadow of spiralling Covid cases. In a first, Bengal has crossed the 10,000-mark, logging 10,748 fresh cases. 43 assembly seats across four districts are up for polls in this phase

This is a crucial phase for the ruling Trinamool Congress and the challenger BJP. The Samyukta Morcha of the CPM, Congress and a few smaller parties are contesting. The fate of several heavyweight candidates will be decided in this phase -- three ministers, three film star, several TMC turncoat and Mukul Roy, the first Trinamool leader to join the BJP.

The 43 seats polling today had hugely contributed to the jump in the BJP's vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. From 10 per cent in the 2016 assembly polls, the BJP had cornered 41 per cent votes in 2019. The Trinamool Congress won 32 of 43 seats In 2016. In 2019, it led in 24 segments only, while the BJP, which did not win a single seat in 2016, led in 19 segments. -TNN





