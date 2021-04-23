Video
Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

DUBAI, April 22: The global industry group said the latest forecast is worse than previous estimate of $38 billion in December due to challenges in controlling the virus variants
Airlines across the globe are likely to lose $47.7 billion this year as the aviation sector struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Air Transport Association (Iata).
The global industry group on Wednesday said the latest forecast is worse than previous estimate of $38 billion in December due to challenges in controlling the virus variants.
"This crisis is longer and deeper than anyone could have expected. Losses will be reduced from 2020, but the pain of the crisis increases," said Willie Walsh, director-general of Iata.
On a brighter note, the aviation body slightly raised its forecast for global air passenger traffic, saying it would reach 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. "It is a 26 per cent improvement on 2020, it is far from a recovery. Domestic markets will improve faster than international travel," it said.
Overall passenger numbers are expected to reach 2.4 billion in 2021. That is an improvement on the nearly 1.8 billion who travelled in 2020, but well below the 2019 peak of 4.5 billion, the aviation group said. It further noted that international passenger traffic remained 86.6 per cent down on pre-crisis levels over the first two months of 2021.
"There is optimism in domestic markets where aviation's hallmark resilience is demonstrated by rebounds in markets without internal travel restrictions. Government imposed travel restrictions, however, continue to dampen the strong underlying demand for international travel. Despite an estimated 2.4 billion people travelling by air in 2021, airlines will burn through a further $81 billion of cash," Walsh said.
The association said financial performance will be worse and more varied this year than "we expected in our December forecast", because of difficulties in controlling the virus variants and slower vaccination in some regions.
"Global airlines lost more than $126 billion last year as the Covid-19 crisis prompted countries to lock down cities, close borders and ban international flights. Industry losses of this scale imply a cash burn of $81 billion in 2021 on top of $149 billion in 2020," the association said.
North American airlines will fare better than previously thought, with losses of $5 billion instead of $11 billion, thanks to the recovery of the domestic market there, the Iata said, adding that the outlook has worsened in Europe due to a slower vaccination campaign and less easing of international travel restrictions.
"European airlines are now tipped to lose $22 billion, compared to $12 billion in the earlier forecast," it said.
Iata continues to urge governments to have plans in place so that no time is lost in restarting the sector when the epidemiological situation allows for a re-opening of borders.
"Most governments have not yet provided clear indications of the benchmarks that they will use to safely give people back their travel freedom," said Walsh.    -Khaleej Times


