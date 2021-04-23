Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sterling slips versus euro ahead of ECB meeting

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LONDON, April 22: Sterling slipped on Thursday, holding below $1.40 before a European Central Bank meeting, as investors weighed up the outlook for an economic recovery from COVID-19 in the UK.
Currency markets were generally quiet in early London trading, with the dollar holding near seven-week lows and the euro little changed from the previous two session's closing prices.
After a short squeeze at the start of April, the pound has strengthened against the dollar in recent weeks - a move which Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale said was driven by U.S. Treasury yields coming down from their recent highs, which prompted the dollar to weaken.
"If U.S. 10-year yields were to test and break 1.50%, that would be bullish for the pound, certainly against the dollar," Broux said.
"I think the macro economic data (in the UK) is brightening, we've seen that in the economic numbers this week … we also have strong consumption."
"The only question really for the pound is how much is priced in, in terms of the economy. We know Q2 will be strong-ish but we don't know how strong it is and what is priced in."
At 0913 GMT, the pound was at $1.39135 versus the dollar, down 0.1% on the day. Versus the euro, it was down around 0.2% at 86.545 pence per euro.
Earlier this week, sterling hit a six-week high against the dollar after Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly fell for a second month in a row in the December to February period, most of which the country spent under a tight COVID-19 lockdown.
UK retail sales data is due on Friday, along with flash PMIs - which Broux said he expects to be "very, very strong" in services.
Non-essential shops in England and Wales re-opened on April 12, as part of a plan to ease the COVID-19 restrictions. The number of people going to shops in Britain jumped 87.8% last week, data on Monday showed.
For the day ahead, market attention is on the ECB monetary policy meeting. The central bank is expected to leave policy unchanged, emphasising its stimulus measures are keeping the pandemic-struck economy afloat so they should not be clawed back too soon.    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Chevron, Toyota announce alliance on hydrogen tech
SpiceJet's ground staff to go on strike over layoffs
Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens
Sterling slips versus euro ahead of ECB meeting
Asia markets rebound after Wall Street rally
Euro tiptoes higher ahead of ECB meeting
Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears
OPPO, Likee launches Ramadan campaign


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesiaâ€™s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft