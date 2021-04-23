Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asia markets rebound after Wall Street rally

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

HONG KONG, April 22: Asia markets clawed back the week's losses on Thursday after Wall Street broke a two-day dip overnight that had been sparked by Covid-19 jitters and valuation fears.
Investors took the New York drop as a cue to buy, with the Dow rising back above 34,000 and closing in on last week's record finish.
Further growth in US stocks is on the horizon in the coming days with analysts expecting a run of corporate results to give a clearer picture of the post-pandemic American economy.
"US equities recovered Wednesday, snapping an untimely case of an uncontrollable run of two-day hic-ups as investors quickly digested the primary culprit, a toxic elixir of two parts technical and one-part Covid heebie-jeebies," said Stephen Innes of Axi.
"Spooky events will happen from time to time but provided the macros hold up and the Fed continues to toggle the policy taps wide open, it's unlikely the market will shift too far from the recovery reality," he added.
Wall Street was showing "strong potential for additional upside" as earnings season progressed, PIMCO portfolio manager Erin Browne told Bloomberg TV.
"While certainly investors have priced in a lot in terms of normalisation in certain segments of the market, I still think that there is room to run," she added.
Tokyo led the Asian recovery with the Nikkei up more than two percent by the break, despite an escalating coronavirus outbreak just three months before Japan hosts the pandemic-delayed Olympics.
Organisers said they may hold off on a planned announcement this month to dictate how many domestic spectators can attend the Games in light of the virus situation, after earlier barring overseas fans.
Analysts warned that an expected further tightening of coronavirus restrictions could generate worries over economic recovery as cases spike in Tokyo and elsewhere.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chevron, Toyota announce alliance on hydrogen tech
SpiceJet's ground staff to go on strike over layoffs
Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens
Sterling slips versus euro ahead of ECB meeting
Asia markets rebound after Wall Street rally
Euro tiptoes higher ahead of ECB meeting
Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears
OPPO, Likee launches Ramadan campaign


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft