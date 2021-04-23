Huawei unveils smart car components

April 22: Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its next-generation intelligent car components and solutions including 4D imaging radar.

These products are designed to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) - building advanced intelligent vehicles - and enable the Chinese automotive industry to upgrade their technology and become a pioneer of new energy and autonomous driving, the company said at Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

The tech giant is considering innovative automotive components as its long-term strategic opportunity and will continue to channel more investments into this field, particularly into the development of autonomous driving software, to build an advanced independent driving system.

This year, Huawei will form a team of over 5,000 people working in the research and development of intelligent automotive components, and its investment in this field will be $1 billion.

By nurturing high-end talent through research and development centres in Europe, Japan, and China, Huawei aims to strengthen its product competitiveness, focusing on innovation, the company said in a statement.

"Huawei Inside is designed to integrate the company's technological strengths with the vehicle manufacturing capabilities of automakers to build high-end intelligent vehicles that will provide a more enjoyable driving experience," William Wang, president of Huawei's Intelligent Automotive Solution Business Unit, said.

At Auto Shanghai 2019, Huawei officially announced its entry into the automotive components industry for intelligent vehicles. -Agencies

















