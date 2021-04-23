Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 23 April, 2021, 12:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton launches IoT-based smart fridge ahead of Eid

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3
Business Desk

On the occasion of Eid, the country's electronics giant Walton has launched a new model of IoT (Internet of Things) based non-frost smart fridge that can be controlled through mobile phone from anywhere in the world.
Engineers of Walton Fridge Research and Development Department released this new model smart fridge as a special gift for Eid, says a press release.
In Bangladesh, only Walton has been manufacturing IoT based smart fridge and thus this is a great milestone not only just for Walton but also for the the local engineers as well as Bangladesh.
The '6A9' model smart fridge is more than 50 percent energy efficient following the use of intelligent inverter technology, engineers at the company said.
The new smart fridge's intelligent germ termination ionizer system is resulted in automatically destroying germs of any bacteria and viruses on the surface of the food, he said adding, the other sophisticated features are included door alarm, child lock, human detector, digital display, 3D matrix speed optimization human detector.
The 6A9 model is also designed with tempered glass side by side door that gave the fridge an aristocratic look and also ensure maximum storage capacity, Rana noted and informed that the price of this smart fridge was set at Tk 80,900.
It is known that some information like how much electricity is being consumed in the fridge every day or monthly? How many bills are coming? Voltage low or high? Is the compressor overloaded?, can be known in Walton's smart fridge.
It has the impression of aristocracy as well as maximum storage capacity. A Wi-Fi module has been added to its control board as an IoT device. As a result, this fridge will come under WiFi internet connection.
The customer has to install a special app called 'Walton Smart Appliances' on his/her handset. And then, customers can control the settings of the fridge from any part of the world by selecting the fridge option of these special apps using the internet.
He also added that Walton Smart Fridge has AI (Artificial Intelligence) based 3D matrix speed optimization technology that ensures maximum cooling effect considering optimum power consumption.
Also, extensive energy saving intelligent inverter compressors is being used, along with CFC and HFC-free, completely eco-friendly R600A refrigerant. There is an LED light inside the fridge. As a result, electricity saving will be more than 50 percent. As it is non-frost, no ice will accumulate in the inner body.
Also, because of the ionizer technology, if any bacteria or virus is present on the preserved food, it will be destroyed automatically. If the door of Walton Smart Fridge is open for more than 1 minute, its door alarm system will ring automatically.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chevron, Toyota announce alliance on hydrogen tech
SpiceJet's ground staff to go on strike over layoffs
Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens
Sterling slips versus euro ahead of ECB meeting
Asia markets rebound after Wall Street rally
Euro tiptoes higher ahead of ECB meeting
Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears
OPPO, Likee launches Ramadan campaign


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
Botched suicide bombing: Bangladeshi immigrant gets life in prison in US
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Most Read News
Doctor couple held with gun, bullets at Dhaka airport
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Covid-19: 98 deaths, 4014 cases, 7266 recoveries
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Hefazat jt secy general Ayubi arrested
1,349 accused get bail Wednesday amid lockdown
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Pakistan down Zimbabwe in first T20I
Vaccine issue won't leave impact on BD-India relations: Doraiswami
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft