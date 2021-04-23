Walton launches IoT-based smart fridge ahead of Eid

On the occasion of Eid, the country's electronics giant Walton has launched a new model of IoT (Internet of Things) based non-frost smart fridge that can be controlled through mobile phone from anywhere in the world.

Engineers of Walton Fridge Research and Development Department released this new model smart fridge as a special gift for Eid, says a press release.

In Bangladesh, only Walton has been manufacturing IoT based smart fridge and thus this is a great milestone not only just for Walton but also for the the local engineers as well as Bangladesh.

The '6A9' model smart fridge is more than 50 percent energy efficient following the use of intelligent inverter technology, engineers at the company said.

The new smart fridge's intelligent germ termination ionizer system is resulted in automatically destroying germs of any bacteria and viruses on the surface of the food, he said adding, the other sophisticated features are included door alarm, child lock, human detector, digital display, 3D matrix speed optimization human detector.

The 6A9 model is also designed with tempered glass side by side door that gave the fridge an aristocratic look and also ensure maximum storage capacity, Rana noted and informed that the price of this smart fridge was set at Tk 80,900.

It is known that some information like how much electricity is being consumed in the fridge every day or monthly? How many bills are coming? Voltage low or high? Is the compressor overloaded?, can be known in Walton's smart fridge.

It has the impression of aristocracy as well as maximum storage capacity. A Wi-Fi module has been added to its control board as an IoT device. As a result, this fridge will come under WiFi internet connection.

The customer has to install a special app called 'Walton Smart Appliances' on his/her handset. And then, customers can control the settings of the fridge from any part of the world by selecting the fridge option of these special apps using the internet.

He also added that Walton Smart Fridge has AI (Artificial Intelligence) based 3D matrix speed optimization technology that ensures maximum cooling effect considering optimum power consumption.

Also, extensive energy saving intelligent inverter compressors is being used, along with CFC and HFC-free, completely eco-friendly R600A refrigerant. There is an LED light inside the fridge. As a result, electricity saving will be more than 50 percent. As it is non-frost, no ice will accumulate in the inner body.

Also, because of the ionizer technology, if any bacteria or virus is present on the preserved food, it will be destroyed automatically. If the door of Walton Smart Fridge is open for more than 1 minute, its door alarm system will ring automatically.









