FBCCI releases final list of candidates for May 5 poll

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) the country's apex trade body on Wednesday released the final list of valid candidates for the election (2021-23 term) scheduled to be held on 5 May next.

According to sources the voting date for electing 46 directors has been fixed for May 5 and if the situation remains normal, the vote will be held on the same day.

As per published list, 25 candidates will contest from the chamber group for the polls and an equal number of candidates will contest from the association group. For each group 23 candidates will be elected that total elected candidates will be 46 from two groups.

However, if any of these valid candidates wants to withdraw, it must be done within April 26. On the other hand if two candidates from each group totaling four withdraw their candidature, In that case there will be no need for elections.

The chamber group valid candidates are Hasina Newaz, Masudur Rahman, Azizul Haque, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Masud Parvez Khan, Abul Khair Morselin, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarkar, Rezaul Karim, Gazi Golam Ashria, Golam Mohammad, Vijay Kumar Kejriwal, Sujit Ranjan Das, Iqbal Shahriar, Ali Hossain, Shah Jalal, Mohammad Bazlur Rahman, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan, Mohammad Riyad Ali, Khairul Huda, Khan Ahmed, Mutasirul Islam, SM Jahangir Alam, MA Razzak Khan , Humayun Rashid Khan Pathan and Salauddin Alamgir.

On the other hand association group candidates are Rabbani Jabbar, Khandaker Maniur Rahman, Jamal Uddin, Muntakim Ashraf, Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed, Akkas Mahmud, Rashidul Hasan Chowdhury, MGR Nasir Majumder, Syed Moazzem Hossain, MA Momen, Habib Ullah have become candidates from the association groupDon, Shafiqul Islam Varsa, Amin Helali, Hafez Harun, Abu Motaleb, Ferdousi Begum, Amjad Hossain, Nizam Uddin, Aslam Serniabat, Kazi Erteja Hasan, Shahin Ahmed, Shami Kaiser, Abu Nasser, Ali Zaman and Nadia Binte Amin.

Besides, the nominated directors selected from the chamber group are- Jashodha Jibon Debnath, Preeti Chakraborty, Serniabat Moinuddin Abdullah, Md. Nizam Uddin, Mohammad Nurun Newaz, AM Mahbub Chowdhury, Munal Mahbub, Abul Qasim Khan, Naz Farhana Ahmed, Kazi Aminul Haque, Md. Saiful Islam, Aminul Haque, Md. Shamsuzzaman, Mostafa Azad Chowdhury, Md. Rezaul Islam and Tahmin Ahmed.

The directors elected from the association group are Nazrul Islam Majumder, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, SM Safiuzzaman, Md. Amin Ullah, Anwar Ul Alam Chowdhury, AKM Monirul Haque, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, AKM Selim Osman, Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Mohammad Ali, Munir Hossain and Alamgir Shamsul Alamin.









