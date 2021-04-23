DSE resumes pre-opening session for investors

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) resumed it pre-opening session which was closed for many days on Thursday as a result the investors are again allowed to place a buy or sell order 15 minutes before the start of the transaction.

This information was given by Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday. The DSE said the rules would remain in place until new directives were issued by the regulator, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

According to the DSE, the main transaction in the stock market will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm or two and a half hours. Pre-opening sessions will be from from 9:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. that is before start of the transaction. There will be no transactions during pre opening time. Just the nvestors can place orders on what price to buy or sell shares in this 15 minutes.

On the other hand, there will be a 15-minute post-closing session after the regular transaction ends at 12:30 pm. Investors will not be able to offer any new price in these 15 minutes. However, if you want, you can buy or sell at the closing price.

This rule is already in place in the stock market. However, when the government imposes ongoing restrictions on corona transmission, trading time in the stock market is reduced. At that time BSEC closed the pre-opening.

Along with banking schedule the trading time of the stock market is fixed from 10 am to 12.30pm. At this time the pre-opening was closed. After that, if the transaction of the bank is increased by half an hour, the transaction time of the stock market is increased by half an hour and fixed at 12:30pm. Even then it was decided to close the pre-opening.













