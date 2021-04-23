Video
Friday, 23 April, 2021
KEPZ to help export local goods: Palak

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said Korean EPZ high-tech Park or KEPZ will play important role in facilitating exports of Bangladeshi commodities as the park is being constructed on 100 acres of land in the port city.
"The Korean EPZ high-tech park will play an important role in the economy of the country. It will provide technical support to the entrepreneurs in mentoring, coaching, investment, employment generation and start-up culture," he said.
The state Minister formally joined in zoom platform for inaugurating construction work of the Park at Anwara in Chattogram on Wednesday. Korea is now in sixth position in direct foreign investment in the country as over 200 Korean companies are now investing in Bangladesh due to favourable infrastructural facilities and investment friendly environment here, he said.
Bangladesh has been able to maintain the GDP growth at 5.2 per cent due to promotion of infrastructural facilities which has been developed under the supervision of Sajib Wajed Joy, ICT advisor under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's digital Bangladesh transformation programme.
KEPZ Managing Director M Shahjahan moderated the programme. The programme also was addressed, among others, by Korean Ambassador in Bangladesh Lee Gang Goon, Korean EPZ chairman and CEO Ke-Huc Sung.      -BSS


