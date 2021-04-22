Video
Stocks rise for 8th running day on buying spree

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Correspondent

Stocks edged up on Thursday, extending the gaining streak for the eighth consecutive day as investors continued to take fresh stakes on prospective shared, pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
The participants in the trading remained very low due to the ongoing lockdown and reduced trading hours. Most investors executed their trading online or through mobile apps.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 11.80 points or 0.21 per cent to 5,435 at the close of the trading. DSEX added more than 273 points in the past eight consecutive sessions.
Two other indices also ended marginally higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 4.05 points to close at 2,087 and the Shariah Index (DSES) rose 3.90 points to finish at 1,237.
Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 8.83 billion, up 14 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.76 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 354 issues traded, 143 advanced, 135 declined and 76 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 150,287 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 229.29 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE dropped slightly to Tk 4,683 billion on Thursday, down from Tk 4,685 billion in the previous session.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 12 points to settle at 15,723 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained vancing 7.0 points to close at 9,485.
Of the issues traded, 102 advanced, 95 declined and 51 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 9.62 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 369 million.


