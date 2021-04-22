Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 11:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LafargeHolcim posts profit growth at 98pc in H1'21

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

LafargeHolcim posts profit growth at 98pc in H1'21

LafargeHolcim posts profit growth at 98pc in H1'21

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has posted yet another exceptional quarter, with net profit growth LafargeHolcim at staggering 98 percent in the first quarter (January-March) in the current 2021.
During the period the company's net sales growth was 23 per cent supported by launch of the new products and the new aggregate business.
The operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increases by stunning 105 per cent with 900 basis points margin improvement, according to the consolidated Financial Results for the Period ended 31st March 2021, said a company statement.
 "We have continued the journey of strong performance with clear focus on innovation and sustainability. Our new water repellent cement and the new business channel "direct to retail" have got off to a solid start," said LafargeHolcim Bangladesh CEO Rajesh K Surana in the statement
"This is yet another manifest of our continued endeavour in serving our customers better by realizing their needs. We have also started producing clear size aggregates effective this quarter which is an import substitution & has potential of saving substantial foreign exchange for the nation. This is reassuring that we have started receiving positive response for this product from our customers" He added.  
Net Sales during the Q1, 2021 has gone up to Tk 6,318 million resulting in 23% growth over the same quarter of the last year. Operating EBIT increases to Tk 1,360 million delivering 105% growth over the same quarter last year.
The company recently launched specialised water proof cement "Holcim Water Protect" which is first of its kind in the market and has started yielding incremental growth for the company.
Strengthening the digital foot prints and improving customer reach are some of the other initiatives helping the company to be more effective and efficient in the marketplace, said the statement.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chevron, Toyota announce alliance on hydrogen tech
SpiceJet's ground staff to go on strike over layoffs
Airlines face another bleak year as outlook worsens
Sterling slips versus euro ahead of ECB meeting
Asia markets rebound after Wall Street rally
Euro tiptoes higher ahead of ECB meeting
Oil extend losses into 3rd day on pandemic fears
OPPO, Likee launches Ramadan campaign


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
Botched suicide bombing: Bangladeshi immigrant gets life in prison in US
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
'May be last good morning," doctor posted, died of Covid hours later
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashemi arrested
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft