

LafargeHolcim posts profit growth at 98pc in H1'21

During the period the company's net sales growth was 23 per cent supported by launch of the new products and the new aggregate business.

The operating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increases by stunning 105 per cent with 900 basis points margin improvement, according to the consolidated Financial Results for the Period ended 31st March 2021, said a company statement.

"We have continued the journey of strong performance with clear focus on innovation and sustainability. Our new water repellent cement and the new business channel "direct to retail" have got off to a solid start," said LafargeHolcim Bangladesh CEO Rajesh K Surana in the statement

"This is yet another manifest of our continued endeavour in serving our customers better by realizing their needs. We have also started producing clear size aggregates effective this quarter which is an import substitution & has potential of saving substantial foreign exchange for the nation. This is reassuring that we have started receiving positive response for this product from our customers" He added.

Net Sales during the Q1, 2021 has gone up to Tk 6,318 million resulting in 23% growth over the same quarter of the last year. Operating EBIT increases to Tk 1,360 million delivering 105% growth over the same quarter last year.

The company recently launched specialised water proof cement "Holcim Water Protect" which is first of its kind in the market and has started yielding incremental growth for the company.

Strengthening the digital foot prints and improving customer reach are some of the other initiatives helping the company to be more effective and efficient in the marketplace, said the statement.











