Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 11:59 PM
BB asks banks to provide transport or travel allowance for staff

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has directed the banks for arranging transports or paying travel allowances to bankers and other employees who work in the strict lockdown.
In this regard the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) has issued a circular on Thursday giving directives and sent to all chief executive officers of the scheduled banks.
It said in the pandemic situation the concerned officers are instructed to take necessary steps to bring the officers and employees of the bank to their respective offices by arranging transports.
The circular stated that it has noticed sufferings of bankers and employees that they are facing transport difficulties and in some cases they need to pay higher costs.
The directive to the banks said: "The bank will ensure its own transport facilities for its officers and employees in the management of the bank to solve the travel problems of the officers and employees of the bank. In case of inability or inability to ensure travel facility for any reason, the bank will provide travel allowance at reasonable rate by the management for coming and going. The post-work approval of the board of directors of the respective banks will be taken later.
The instructions in this circular letter will be applicable from April 14 during the period of restrictions announced by the government. The directive was issued under the powers conferred by Section 45 of the Banking Companies Act, 1991.


