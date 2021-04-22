Video
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
Icardi, Neymar fire PSG into French Cup semis

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi (L) shoots and scores his third and his team's fifth goal during the French Cup quarter-final football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and SCO Angers at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on April 21, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, APRIL 22: Mauro Icardi netted a hat-trick and Neymar scored his first goal since January as holders Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Angers 5-0 on Wednesday to reach the French Cup semi-finals, while Lyon coach Rudi Garcia criticised referee Stephanie Frappart after being sent off in his side's loss to Monaco.
Record 13-time winners PSG, who are bidding to win a sixth French Cup in seven seasons, made short work of the visitors at the Parc des Princes.
"We are very happy with the performance of the team, professional," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose side host Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg in a week's time.
"I'm happy for Mauro's (Icardi's) three goals. I haven't decided whether he will start soon or not, I haven't thought about that.
"It's not always easy when a player has injuries, series of problems, has a difficult season."
The capital giants join Montpellier, amateurs Rumilly Vallieres and Monaco, who beat fellow Ligue 1 title hopefuls Lyon 2-0, in the last four.
Icardi fired Pochettino's hosts ahead in the ninth minute, before Angers right-back Vincent Manceau put through his own net midway through the first half.
Neymar, captaining PSG in the absence of the injured Marquinhos, nodded home in the 65th minute.
It was the Brazilian's first goal since a double against Lorient on January 31, having gone six games without a goal and spending time on the sidelines through injury and suspension.
Angel Di Maria teed up Icardi to tap in three minutes later, before the striker wrapped up his hat-trick in the 90th minute.
The Argentinian has scored 11 times in all competitions this season for PSG, despite only starting 15 matches.
The reigning champions visit Metz in a crucial Ligue 1 game on Saturday, sitting one point behind league leaders Lille with five matches remaining in the season.
Monaco, who are only two points off the pace in Ligue 1, saw off 10-man Lyon thanks to second-half goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland. Referee Frappart, who was named Wednesday on UEFA's list of officials for Euro 2020, was at the centre of attention at Groupama Stadium.    -AFP



