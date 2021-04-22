

Tigers on a good chance of taking Sri Lanka's 20 wickets: Domingo

According to him, if Bangladesh could pile up more than 520, the pressure of the scoreboard and tiredness would grip the Lankans when they would come to bat.

Bangladesh had already reached 474-4 before the bad light stopped the day two's game on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

"We know it looks like a good wicket but the amount of heat that's been on it, there's a bit of a rough developing outside the right-hander's off-stump. Hopefully our spinners can come into it," Domingo said after the day's play.

"Batting second after a big score, there's always a little bit of tiredness. There's scoreboard pressure. It takes one or two mistakes, a couple of good spells from one or two bowlers, and you have got a real chance of taking 20 wickets. We know it will be hard for the next couple of days but we are willing to put in those big sessions, be patient and find ways of getting wickets on a good batting wicket."

Even though Domingo emphasized on scoring quickly on day three to get to the desired destination, he made it clear that winning the game is not the thing that is in his mind at this moment. Rather he wants to take it session by session and pave the platform of winning the game.

"We will make up some time over the next three days. I don't think any more overs will be lost in the game. We will discuss it overnight but we need to get some quick runs tomorrow morning. If we can get around 520, it gives us a good opportunity to put them under some pressure," Domingo remarked.

"Winning the Test is a long way away. It is not something we are thinking about at the moment. Our main focus is to play well in the first session tomorrow. There's a lot of hard work ahead of us to even consider thinking of winning this Test," he added.

Domingo has been under immense pressure after Bangladesh won just one Test under his guidance and even lost more matches in limited overs cricket than winning.

Even there was discussion of his axing and the Sri Lanka Tests are considered as the acid test for him.

Asked whether he was relieved after this dominating performance against Sri Lanka in the first two days, Domingo said: "I am not relieved but I know our guys can play. We have some quality batters on our side. They have found a way to score runs on a good pitch. I am really happy for the boys. They have taken a lot of criticism over the last couple of weeks. They have come back and put in a big performance in foreign conditions. They were positive and hungry, and worked really hard. Some of them got good rewards in this Test thus far."

He had however special praise for two centurion-captain Mominul Haque and Nazmul Hossain Shanto who helped Bangladesh dominate the Test as of now.

"I think there's been a lot of discussion about how he (Shanto) goes about his innings. Being a bit more patient, leaving a few more balls, cutting out certain scoring areas. He has played a fantastic innings. I am really pleased with him. He has worked really hard on his game in the last couple of months," he said of Shanto.

"I think Mominul understands his game really well. He is a very calm person. I think his demeanor lends him to be a very organised Test batsman. He is meticulous in his preparation. He works really hard. He knows what his strengths and weaknesses are. I think he is a fantastic Test batsman. He is trying his best to lead the side. He got a hundred against the West Indies, and followed up with a hundred here again. I think he has 11 Test hundreds now, which is a fantastic achievement." -BSS















