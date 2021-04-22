Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 11:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigers on a good chance of taking Sri Lanka's 20 wickets: Domingo

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Tigers on a good chance of taking Sri Lanka's 20 wickets: Domingo

Tigers on a good chance of taking Sri Lanka's 20 wickets: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo believes that they are standing on a good chance to take the 20 wickets of Sri Lanka in the first Test despite the wicket assists the bowlers little.
According to him, if Bangladesh could pile up more than 520, the pressure of the scoreboard and tiredness would grip the Lankans when they would come to bat.
Bangladesh had already reached 474-4 before the bad light stopped the day two's game on Thursday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
"We know it looks like a good wicket but the amount of heat that's been on it, there's a bit of a rough developing outside the right-hander's off-stump. Hopefully our spinners can come into it," Domingo said after the day's play.
"Batting second after a big score, there's always a little bit of tiredness. There's scoreboard pressure. It takes one or two mistakes, a couple of good spells from one or two bowlers, and you have got a real chance of taking 20 wickets. We know it will be hard for the next couple of days but we are willing to put in those big sessions, be patient and find ways of getting wickets on a good batting wicket."
Even though Domingo emphasized on scoring quickly on day three to get to the desired destination, he made it clear that winning the game is not the thing that is in his mind at this moment. Rather he wants to take it session by session and pave the platform of winning the game.
"We will make up some time over the next three days. I don't think any more overs will be lost in the game. We will discuss it overnight but we need to get some quick runs tomorrow morning. If we can get around 520, it gives us a good opportunity to put them under some pressure," Domingo remarked.
"Winning the Test is a long way away. It is not something we are thinking about at the moment. Our main focus is to play well in the first session tomorrow. There's a lot of hard work ahead of us to even consider thinking of winning this Test," he added.
Domingo has been under immense pressure after Bangladesh won just one Test under his guidance and even lost more matches in limited overs cricket than winning.
Even there was discussion of his axing and the Sri Lanka Tests are considered as the acid test for him.
Asked whether he was relieved after this dominating performance against Sri Lanka in the first two days, Domingo said: "I am not relieved but I know our guys can play. We have some quality batters on our side. They have found a way to score runs on a good pitch. I am really happy for the boys. They have taken a lot of criticism over the last couple of weeks. They have come back and put in a big performance in foreign conditions. They were positive and hungry, and worked really hard. Some of them got good rewards in this Test thus far."
He had however special praise for two centurion-captain Mominul Haque and Nazmul Hossain Shanto who helped Bangladesh dominate the Test as of now.
"I think there's been a lot of discussion about how he (Shanto) goes about his innings. Being a bit more patient, leaving a few more balls, cutting out certain scoring areas. He has played a fantastic innings. I am really pleased with him. He has worked really hard on his game in the last couple of months," he said of Shanto.
"I think Mominul understands his game really well. He is a very calm person. I think his demeanor lends him to be a very organised Test batsman. He is meticulous in his preparation. He works really hard. He knows what his strengths and weaknesses are. I think he is a fantastic Test batsman. He is trying his best to lead the side. He got a hundred against the West Indies, and followed up with a hundred here again. I think he has 11 Test hundreds now, which is a fantastic achievement."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Icardi, Neymar fire PSG into French Cup semis
Milan teams frustrated, Juve go third after Super League chaos
Tigers on a good chance of taking Sri Lanka's 20 wickets: Domingo
Dhoni's covid affected parents stable in hospital
'Strange' not to be continuing under lights, says Bangladeshi coach
BPL second leg from April 30
National hockey competition likely to begin from next month
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
Botched suicide bombing: Bangladeshi immigrant gets life in prison in US
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
'May be last good morning," doctor posted, died of Covid hours later
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashemi arrested
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft