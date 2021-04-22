Dhoni's covid affected parents stable in hospital

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's both parents are "recovering well", according to Abhishek Jha, the Managing Director and CEO of Pulse Super Speciality Hospital in Ranchi.

Interestingly, Abhisek Jha himself was a cricketer and played for Bihar at the junior level.

"They (Pan Singh & Devaki Devi) both were admitted to this hospital on Wednesday after they tested positive for Covid-19. Our team of critical care doctors, led by Dr. Saurabh Kumar (Anesthesiology & Critical Care) is treating them and hopefully they will be discharged once fully recovered", he added. "Kindly pray for their early recovery", he further appealed.

"Dhoni's father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi are maintaining the Oxygen level and they may be discharged from the hospital within 2-3 days", Dhoni's childhood coach Chanchal Bhattacharya informs.

It could not be confirmed whether Dhoni, who is leading the CSK (Chennai Super Kings) team in the IPL will return from Mumbai. "Dhoni's married sister Jayanti has come to her mother's place. Dhoni may not come before the end of assignment with the team", another source, close to the family said.





