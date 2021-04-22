'Strange' not to be continuing under lights, says Bangladeshi coach

National coach of the Bangladesh cricket team Russell Domingo believes that it was strange to have agreed (by both teams) not to continue to play under floodlights in the event of bad light stopping play early in the ongoing series.

The light had darkened considerably on the second day and the play had to be stopped at around 4.00 pm when 25 overs were still to be bowled.

"Strange that we can't use it (floodlights) but then it is for both the teams", South-Africa born Domingo, speaking exclusively over the telephone said from Kandy.

"It was explained to us before the series started", he emphasised.

The Playing Conditions agreed upon by both teams have no provision of switching the lights.

At the end of the second day's play, Bangladesh is in a very strong position where they can "hardly" lose this Test.

Domingo, however, does not anticipate an inning victory for his team.

"Nope", he said when asked about the possibility of an inning victory. "We need to bowl well. Going to very hard work", he added.

He also gave credit to his captain for his first overseas century.

"Mominul is an excellent player and he played an excellent innings. Bangladesh don't play a lot of Tests'', he reasoned for Mominul's first overseas ton in eight years.







