Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 11:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Strange' not to be continuing under lights, says Bangladeshi coach

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
BIPIN DANI

National coach of the Bangladesh cricket team Russell Domingo believes that it was strange to have agreed (by both teams) not to continue to play under floodlights in the event of bad light stopping play early in the ongoing series.
The light had darkened considerably on the second day and the play had to be stopped at around 4.00 pm when 25 overs were still to be bowled.
"Strange that we can't use it (floodlights) but then it is for both the teams", South-Africa born  Domingo, speaking exclusively over the telephone said from Kandy.
"It was explained to us before the series started", he emphasised.  
The Playing Conditions agreed upon by both teams have no provision of switching the lights.
At the end of the second day's play, Bangladesh is in a very strong position where they can "hardly" lose this Test.      
Domingo, however, does not anticipate an inning victory for his team.
"Nope", he said when asked about the possibility of an inning victory. "We need to bowl well. Going to very hard work", he added.
He also gave credit to his captain for his first overseas century.
"Mominul is an excellent player and he played an excellent innings. Bangladesh don't play a lot of Tests'', he reasoned for Mominul's first overseas ton in eight years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Icardi, Neymar fire PSG into French Cup semis
Milan teams frustrated, Juve go third after Super League chaos
Tigers on a good chance of taking Sri Lanka's 20 wickets: Domingo
Dhoni's covid affected parents stable in hospital
'Strange' not to be continuing under lights, says Bangladeshi coach
BPL second leg from April 30
National hockey competition likely to begin from next month
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
Botched suicide bombing: Bangladeshi immigrant gets life in prison in US
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
'May be last good morning," doctor posted, died of Covid hours later
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashemi arrested
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft