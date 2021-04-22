Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 11:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BPL second leg from April 30

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Sports Reporter

The second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is going to roll from April 30 as decided in a meeting of the Professional Football League Management Committee (PFLMC) of Bangladesh FF on Thursday.
The second round matches were to be started in the beginning of the month. But an alarming increase in the cases of Coronavirus Disease and an ongoing countrywide lockdown had forced the Federation to delay the event. To BFF, it was not wise to postpone the event for long. So the responsible committee decided to begin the second round of the league from 30th April.
To decide on the matter, the PFLMC committee set an emergency virtual meeting on the day. There, the members agreed to proceed even if the lockdown is extended. BFF tried to make the club representatives understand that a delay in playing the second round may not be a good thing for football.
The committee also decided to continue the league during Bashundhara Kings and Dhaka Abahani's matches of AFC Cup.
In the meantime, to prevent further transmission of the deadly virus, the authority of the country had initiated a countrywide lockdown weeks back and recently the period was extended till the 28th of April.  Along with that the fate of local football events and leagues, especially Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is in dismay.  This extension of lockdown is likely to hamper the AFC Cup match of Dhaka Abahani since international flights were cancelled as well.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Icardi, Neymar fire PSG into French Cup semis
Milan teams frustrated, Juve go third after Super League chaos
Tigers on a good chance of taking Sri Lanka's 20 wickets: Domingo
Dhoni's covid affected parents stable in hospital
'Strange' not to be continuing under lights, says Bangladeshi coach
BPL second leg from April 30
National hockey competition likely to begin from next month
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century


Latest News
Bangladeshi immigrant jailed in US for botched bid to bomb NY subway
Botched suicide bombing: Bangladeshi immigrant gets life in prison in US
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
'May be last good morning," doctor posted, died of Covid hours later
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashemi arrested
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft