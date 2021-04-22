BPL second leg from April 30

The second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is going to roll from April 30 as decided in a meeting of the Professional Football League Management Committee (PFLMC) of Bangladesh FF on Thursday.

The second round matches were to be started in the beginning of the month. But an alarming increase in the cases of Coronavirus Disease and an ongoing countrywide lockdown had forced the Federation to delay the event. To BFF, it was not wise to postpone the event for long. So the responsible committee decided to begin the second round of the league from 30th April.

To decide on the matter, the PFLMC committee set an emergency virtual meeting on the day. There, the members agreed to proceed even if the lockdown is extended. BFF tried to make the club representatives understand that a delay in playing the second round may not be a good thing for football.

The committee also decided to continue the league during Bashundhara Kings and Dhaka Abahani's matches of AFC Cup.

In the meantime, to prevent further transmission of the deadly virus, the authority of the country had initiated a countrywide lockdown weeks back and recently the period was extended till the 28th of April. Along with that the fate of local football events and leagues, especially Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is in dismay. This extension of lockdown is likely to hamper the AFC Cup match of Dhaka Abahani since international flights were cancelled as well.





