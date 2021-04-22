National hockey competition likely to begin from next month

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) is thinking to start the National Hockey competition from next month.

"We are thinking to start national hockey with the district teams starting next month, probably after Eid-ul-Fitr. We'll send the letters to all districts in this regard within a few days inviting them to participate in the meet, said the BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS.

He said they would go as per their calendar as the dates of their two upcoming international meets - Men's Junior Asia Cup and Men's Asian Champions Trophy - still unchanged.

Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup will be held on July 1-10 while Men's Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held on October 1-9 in Dhaka.

Replying to a question Yousuf said the BHF is also trying to settle the premier hockey league issue and hoped to sit with the clubs soon.

The BHF is determined to keep the game on the field according to the calendar this year. But the question has aroused in the midst of so many plans of BHF because the federation could not take any decision about the premier league, the main source of income of the players.

The BHF hosted the Premier Hockey League back in 2018 and the players demanded to start the league as soon as possible. -BSS







