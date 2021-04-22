Video
Mominul Haq's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
BIPIN DANI

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque (L) plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on April 22, 2021. photo: AFP

Mominul Haque's local coach at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), Montu Kumar Dutta was not surprised when the captain registered his first Test century outside Bangladesh.
So far, the 30-year-old Mominul's all ten Test centuries were scored in Bangladesh.     
"No, I am not surprised. He was determined to do well and he worked hard to score runs in Sri Lanka", Dutta, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Bangladesh, said.
Mominul Haque's hundred outside his country came in his 43rd Test match. He scored 127 runs in 304 balls with 11 fours.
"I admit outside Bangladesh his performance had been poor so far but this time he made adjustments to his batting to face Sri lankan bowlers. He wanted to forget the team's recent poor performance against West Indies at home. Agreed, the team batted slowly but psychologically they took the team to a comfortable level, where they can hardly lose this Test", the coach added.
Montu Kumar has been his coach for the last few years. "Because of his less height, he was denied entry at the BKSP but his determination earned him a place the next year".
Narrating the unknown facts about him, the coach says, "his father did not want him to be a cricketer. He once burnt Mominul's cricket bat. His mother and elder brother Shaon would support him and hide the bat at the time when his father was supposed to come home".
"There were no training facilities in Cox's Bazar District then but his passion for the game has made him a complete cricketer", the coach signed off.





