Tigers build edifice in bad-light affair



Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) and teammate Mominul Haque (C) take a run during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday. photo: AFP

Resuming from overnight 126 runs Nazmul Hossain Shanto got out but after his career best 163 runs' knock while skipper Mominul Haque, who was unbeaten with 64 runs, had picked up his 11th Test ton and the first ever outside home. The leading Test centurion for the country enlarged the distance further with Tamim Iqbal, who holds nine Test hundreds. Mominul departed for 127 runs.

The two southpaws had dominated one more session against home bowlers as Bangladesh remained wicketless in the 1st session of the day. They were a bit slow in terms of scoring runs and added 76 with overnight's 302 for two from that session.

Lankan Lions however, got their rhythm in the post-lunch session and picked up both the centurion. Mominul, Shanto pair piled-up 242 runs jointly, which is now the highest 3rd wicket partnership for Bangladesh. They broke the record of Muhfiqur Rahim and Mominul Hque's 236 runs' 3rd wicket joint venture.

The match was interrupted twice, once for drizzling and the 2nd time for bad light. Just after the 1st delivery of 58th over of the day the wickets were covered up for light rain but not for long. The play resumed after 10 minutes but for seven overs only, since the play stopped due to insufficient light. Bangladesh were at 474 for four wickets at that juncture of the match. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das were batting with 43 and 25 runs respectively.

The game of the day couldn't resume again and stumped the day with 25 overs remaining. Match officials decided to start today's game 15 minutes earlier and extended the ending time 15 more minutes. If nothing goes wrong total 98 overs will be played today.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first and ended the day posting 302 runs losing two openers Tamim Iqbal and Saif Hasan. Tamim departed for 90 while Saif got out before opening the account.

Vishwa Fernando is the only successful Lankan bowler, who claimed both the Bangladesh wickets.







Play of 2nd day of the 1st of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka rolled for 65 overs instead of 90 overs due to bad light at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. But visiting Tigers are on hot seat with mammoth 474 runs losing four wickets till Thursday.Resuming from overnight 126 runs Nazmul Hossain Shanto got out but after his career best 163 runs' knock while skipper Mominul Haque, who was unbeaten with 64 runs, had picked up his 11th Test ton and the first ever outside home. The leading Test centurion for the country enlarged the distance further with Tamim Iqbal, who holds nine Test hundreds. Mominul departed for 127 runs.The two southpaws had dominated one more session against home bowlers as Bangladesh remained wicketless in the 1st session of the day. They were a bit slow in terms of scoring runs and added 76 with overnight's 302 for two from that session.Lankan Lions however, got their rhythm in the post-lunch session and picked up both the centurion. Mominul, Shanto pair piled-up 242 runs jointly, which is now the highest 3rd wicket partnership for Bangladesh. They broke the record of Muhfiqur Rahim and Mominul Hque's 236 runs' 3rd wicket joint venture.The match was interrupted twice, once for drizzling and the 2nd time for bad light. Just after the 1st delivery of 58th over of the day the wickets were covered up for light rain but not for long. The play resumed after 10 minutes but for seven overs only, since the play stopped due to insufficient light. Bangladesh were at 474 for four wickets at that juncture of the match. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das were batting with 43 and 25 runs respectively.The game of the day couldn't resume again and stumped the day with 25 overs remaining. Match officials decided to start today's game 15 minutes earlier and extended the ending time 15 more minutes. If nothing goes wrong total 98 overs will be played today.Earlier on Wednesday, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first and ended the day posting 302 runs losing two openers Tamim Iqbal and Saif Hasan. Tamim departed for 90 while Saif got out before opening the account.Vishwa Fernando is the only successful Lankan bowler, who claimed both the Bangladesh wickets.