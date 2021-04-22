Video
Dr Zafrullah finds lockdown allocation too small

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 3

Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made "fun of people" by allocating 10.50 crore to provide assistance to the poor and insolvent people who have been hit hard by the lockdown.
Speaking at a token sit-in programme at the Central Shaheed Minar, he said the government can allocate one billion dollars from the foreign exchange reserves for providing food aid to the poor.
Speaking at the programme, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the government is least bothered about the sufferings of people as it has no value.
He called upon the Prime Minister to apologise to people for allocating only Tk 10 crore for poor families.
Manna demanded the government present a framework to ensure sufficient food support to poor families. Economist Dr Reza Kibria urged the government to allocate Tk 35,000 crore to ensure food security for poor families during the coronavirus pandemic. He also called upon the government to ensure the proper use of the grants by various agencies for dealing with the coronavirus.     -UNB



Dr Zafrullah finds lockdown allocation too small
Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking
Poor people sit in front of the central office of Awami League at Gulistan
