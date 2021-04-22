Child speaker Rafiqul put on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed child speaker Rafiqul Islam Madani, popularly known as Shishu Bokta, on a 7-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for delivering 'anti-state and provocative' speeches.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Abu Sufian Md Noman passed the order in a virtual hearing after the investigation officer of the case sought a 10-day remand to interrogate Shishu Bokata. Rafiqul Islam was placed on 4-day remand in another case filed with Matijheet Police Station earlier on April 21. -UNB









