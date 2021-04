RIYADH, Apr 22: Amid the series of reforms in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom appointed female security guards for the first time at Masjid-al-Haram.

The interior ministry of the Kingdom Monday published photos of female security officers on duty for marking the recent historic reforms of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman under Saudi Vision 2030. The pictures of the female Hajj and Umrah guards went viral soon after they were posted. -AFP