Boro procurement target set at 17 lakh tonnes

The government has decided to buy 17 lakh metric tonnes of Boro paddy and rice from local production to enhance its food grain stock after the stock in public warehouses dropped to 4.68 lakh tonnes on April 21 this year.

Of the total target, 11.5 lakh tonnes of boiled and non-boiled rice and 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy will be bought from farmers and rice mill owners of the country.

Of them, 10 lakh tonnes of boiled rice will be bought for Tk40 per kilogram while two lakh tonnes of non-boiled rice for Tk39 per kg. The government will buy 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy for Tk27 a kg.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry on Thursday with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, also FPMC Chairman, in the chair.

The Directorate General of Food (DG Food) will buy the grain.

Last year, the FPMC target was set at 19.50 lakh tonnes till August 29 beginning from May 7 but it could procure only 7.40 lakh tonnes of rice and paddy.

Last year, the government bought boiled rice for Tk36 per kg. But, the millers' cost of rice was around Tk40 including the cost of husking.

As a result, most of the millers stopped supplying rice to public godowns demanding increase in rice price. But, the government had not increased the price.

Due to same reason, internal procurement target of last Aman season also failed. No one of rice millers supplied rice to public warehouses while farmers also refrained from selling their paddy to the government due to lower price. According to meeting sources, the FPMC decision will be sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a proposal for her approval before announcement.

On the decision of the meeting no one of the committee members - the ministers, state ministers and high officials - agreed to disclose any information. But a meeting source wishing anonymity said a proposal of procuring wheat from abroad was also approved at the meeting. The meeting decided to allow the DG Food authority to import wheat with 10.5 percent protein instead of existing provision of importing wheat with 12.5 percent protein.





