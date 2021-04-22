Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 11:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Boro procurement target set at 17 lakh tonnes

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to buy 17 lakh metric tonnes of Boro paddy and rice from local production to enhance its food grain stock after the stock in public warehouses dropped to 4.68 lakh tonnes on April 21 this year.
Of the total target, 11.5 lakh tonnes of boiled and non-boiled rice and 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy will be bought from farmers and rice mill owners of the country.
Of them, 10 lakh tonnes of boiled rice will be bought for Tk40 per kilogram while two lakh tonnes of non-boiled rice for Tk39 per kg. The government will buy 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy for Tk27 a kg.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) under the Food Ministry on Thursday with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, also FPMC Chairman, in the chair.
The Directorate General of Food (DG Food) will buy the grain.
Last year, the FPMC target was set at 19.50 lakh tonnes till August 29 beginning from May 7 but it could procure only 7.40 lakh tonnes of rice and paddy.
Last year, the government bought boiled rice for Tk36 per kg. But, the millers' cost of rice was around Tk40 including the cost of husking.
As a result, most of the millers stopped supplying rice to public godowns demanding increase in rice price. But, the government had not increased the price.
Due to same reason, internal procurement target of last Aman season also failed. No one of rice millers supplied rice to public warehouses while farmers also refrained from selling their paddy to the government due to lower price. According to meeting sources, the FPMC decision will be sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a proposal for her approval before announcement.
On the decision of the meeting no one of the committee members - the ministers, state ministers and high officials - agreed to disclose any information. But a meeting source wishing anonymity said a proposal of procuring wheat from abroad was also approved at the meeting. The meeting decided to allow the DG Food authority to import wheat with 10.5 percent protein instead of existing provision of importing wheat with 12.5 percent protein.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Zafrullah finds lockdown allocation too small
Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking
Poor people sit in front of the central office of Awami League at Gulistan
Child speaker Rafiqul put on 7-day remand
India posts global record of 315,000 daily C-19 cases
Women security guards deployed at Makkah’s Grand mosque
Boro procurement target set at 17 lakh tonnes
Explain statement on Ilias Ali disappearance, BNP to Abbas


Latest News
Botched suicide bombing: Bangladeshi immigrant gets life in prison in US
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
'May be last good morning," doctor posted, died of Covid hours later
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashemi arrested
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft