Explain statement on Ilias Ali disappearance, BNP to Abbas

The BNP has sought explanation from the party's standing committee member Mirza Abbas over his statement on the abduction of party leader M Ilias Ali.

Party sources said its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, on behalf of the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, sent the relevant letter on Thursday afternoon. The letter reads that Ilias Ali has been missing for the last nine years and public opinion was formed inside and outside the country against the abduction. "Your statement questioned the public opinion. In such a situation, the party's leaders and activists expect explanations from you…what do you want to say," the letter sent to Abbas reads. A day after the statement, Mirza Abbas said that the media had distorted his statement on the disappearance of former BNP lawmaker M Ilias Ali.







