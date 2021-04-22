Video
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
Home Back Page

Doc couple held with pistol at Dhaka airport

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Staff Correspondent

A man and his wife, both physicians by profession, were detained with licenced pistol and bullets at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in the capital on Thursday morning.
The couple was scheduled to leave for Jashore at 9:00am by a flight of US Bangla.
The HSIA source said after searching, a pistol, a magazine and five bullets were recovered from their possession. They were later handed over to airport police. The doctor couple was carrying a licenced pistol without declaration, said the Airport Police Station OC BM Forman Ali. "It is under our investigation," the OC said.
According to the rules, the passengers must inform the airport authorities prior to travelling with arms and ammunition.


