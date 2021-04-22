Stay alert or risk third virus wave: Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said a third wave of coronavirus could come if people remain oblivious of the deadly virus.

He came up with the remark during the inauguration ceremony of National Nutrition Week through a Virtual meeting on Thursday.

Zahid Maleque said, "We are wandering around in different places, not wearing masks, not maintaining social distance. As a result, we are being attacked by the second wave of the deadly virus. If we do the same things again, then the third wave will come to the country again."

"Why has the corona infection suddenly increased and why has the second wave come? We handled the first wave of the corona very well. The death toll dropped to 6 to 7 a day. In our country, the number of infections was reduced from 350 to 400 daily. Why has the infection suddenly rose to about 8,000? How the death toll became 100 in a day. These are the things we have to investigate. If we can't identify the issues, we'll have to wait for the third wave again. So we have to take care of that aspect," he added.

"What more treatment will we give, how many more beds will we increase in the hospital. How much high flow nasal canola and oxygen will we provide? Hospitals can no longer be expanded overnight. Even then we have increased from 2,500 beds to 7,000 or 8,000 beds during this short time. But even then it will not be possible if infection further increases. That is why we all need to be aware of the deadly virus," he added.







