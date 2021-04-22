Video
Banshkhali incident: Writ petition seeks judicial inquiry

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Thursday seeking a directive to hold a judicial inquiry into the killing of five workers of coal-fired power plant of S Alam Group at Banshkhali in Chattorgram on April 17.
The writ also sought compensation of Tk 3 crore to the families of the deceased and of Tk 2 crore to the families of the wounded.
Lawyer Syeda Nasreen filed the writ petition on behalf of the human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).
The petitioner also prayed for another directive to the police asking them not to arrest or harasses the workers as two cases were filed against over 3,000 named and unnamed workers of the power plant.
The writ petition would be placed for hearing by the bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir on April 26.
Earlier on April 18, a legal notice was sent by the ASK to take necessary actions against those involved in the incident.
Secretaries of the home, law, industries and Commerce, Inspector General of Police, among others, were made respondents to the notice.
The writ was filed as there was no reply of the legal notice, said lawyer Nasreen.
Earlier, on April 17, five workers of a coal-based power plant of S Alam Group were shot to death and 25 others injured in a clash between police and workers over payment of their dues in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram district.


