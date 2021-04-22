People out on streets defying lockdown

Taking advantage of sluggishness of police to conduct check posts to refrain people from unnecessary movement people came out on streets under different excuses in the city.

Along with crowd, a significant number of traffic points of the city witnessed huge traffic jam increasing risk of Covid-19 transmission.

A huge number of private vehicles except for mass transports were seen on the streets on the ninth day of the strict lockdown, the first day of the extended period, across the country. While visiting various intersections of the city on Thursday, the Daily Observer correspondents saw traffic congestion in most of those places. Traffic policemen were seen to face huge trouble to tackle the situation.

The correspondents visited the city's Gabtoli, Shyamoli, Bijoy Sarani, Jahangir Gate, Mahakhali, Banani, Tejgaon Satrasta intersection, Maghbazar, Mouchak, Shajahanpur, Razarbagh, Fakirapool, Kakrail, Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh, Bangla Motor, Karwan Bazar, Farmagte and Science Laboratory.

Almost, all points were seen crowded with huge number of people and traffic jam was seen at every key spot of the city compared to the earlier days of the lockdown.

However, shutters of shopping malls and markets were still down. While talking to this correspondent, Traffic Sergeant of Shahbag Zone Golam Mostafa said they were checking people, only if they seem doubtful. Otherwise, the traffic on the road will create gridlocks. Reportedly, people and the city looked indifferent to the second phase of lockdown restrictions.

A motorcycle rider, Monir Hossain, said he came out as the lockdown seemed to be relaxed than before. "I need to face at least three signals to reach Shahbagh from my Mirpur residence," he added.

Besides, a good number of people were seen outside waiting to get tested for the Covid-19.

The lockdown was imposed in phases to curb the Covid-19 spread from April 5 when the virus took a dangerous turn. It apparently worked as the infection rate has declined over the last few days.







