Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 11:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

People out on streets defying lockdown

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

Taking advantage of sluggishness of police to conduct check posts to refrain people from unnecessary movement people came out on streets under different excuses in the city.
Along with crowd, a significant number of traffic points of the city witnessed huge traffic jam increasing risk of Covid-19 transmission.
A huge number of private vehicles except for mass transports were seen on the streets on the ninth day of the strict lockdown, the first day of the extended period, across the country. While visiting various intersections of the city on Thursday, the Daily Observer correspondents saw traffic congestion in most of those places. Traffic policemen were seen to face huge trouble to tackle the situation.
The correspondents visited the city's Gabtoli, Shyamoli, Bijoy Sarani, Jahangir Gate, Mahakhali, Banani, Tejgaon Satrasta intersection, Maghbazar, Mouchak, Shajahanpur, Razarbagh, Fakirapool, Kakrail, Paltan, Motijheel, Shahbagh, Bangla Motor, Karwan Bazar, Farmagte and Science Laboratory.
Almost, all points were seen crowded with huge number of people and traffic jam was seen at every key spot of the city compared to the earlier days of the lockdown.
However, shutters of shopping malls and markets were still down. While talking to this correspondent, Traffic Sergeant of Shahbag Zone Golam Mostafa said they were checking people, only if they seem doubtful. Otherwise, the traffic on the road will create gridlocks. Reportedly, people and the city looked indifferent to the second phase of lockdown restrictions.
A motorcycle rider, Monir Hossain, said he came out as the lockdown seemed to be relaxed than before. "I need to face at least three signals to reach Shahbagh from my Mirpur residence," he added.
Besides, a good number of people were seen outside waiting to get tested for the Covid-19.
The lockdown was imposed in phases to curb the Covid-19 spread from April 5 when the virus took a dangerous turn. It apparently worked as the infection rate has declined over the last few days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dr Zafrullah finds lockdown allocation too small
Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury speaking
Poor people sit in front of the central office of Awami League at Gulistan
Child speaker Rafiqul put on 7-day remand
India posts global record of 315,000 daily C-19 cases
Women security guards deployed at Makkah’s Grand mosque
Boro procurement target set at 17 lakh tonnes
Explain statement on Ilias Ali disappearance, BNP to Abbas


Latest News
Botched suicide bombing: Bangladeshi immigrant gets life in prison in US
BNP asks Mirza Abbas to explain remarks on Ilyas Ali's disappearance
WHO chief eyes widespread use of Sputnik V vaccine: Russia
Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia’s hunt for missing submarine
Heads of two siblings recovered in Bhola
Altercation with female doctor: Magistrate transferred to Barishal
Those who make statements in favour of hypocrisy also hypocrites: Hasan
Stocks end week in upbeat
PBI gets responsibility of investigating 16 cases against Hefazat
Biden pledges to halve CO2 emissions by 2030
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
'May be last good morning," doctor posted, died of Covid hours later
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashemi arrested
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft