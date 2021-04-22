Video
69,300 farmers get incentive for Aush farming in Rajshahi div

Published : Friday, 23 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RAJSHAHI, April 22: A total of 69,300 small and marginal farmers get seed and fertilizer as incentives worth around Taka 6.07 crore for the cultivation of Aush paddy in the current Kharif-1 season in all eight districts of the division.
The beneficiary farmers are being given five kilograms of high yielding seed, 20 kilograms of diammonium phosphate and 10 kilograms of muriate of potash fertilizers for aush paddy cultivation on one bigha of land each free of cost under the government's agricultural incentive programme.
Ahad Ali, 35, a farmer of Ishwaripur village under Godagari Upazila, received the incentives expressing his gratitude to the government for standing beside them. Another marginal farmer Muhammad Karim, 47, of Fulbari village is now happy after getting the incentives.
"We have already completed the incentive distribution activities in Godagari Upazila," said Atanu Sarker, Sub Assistant Agriculture Officer.
Sirajul Islam, Additional Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said that the incentives distribution was almost completed successfully everywhere in the division.
He said the agricultural incentives will help boost aush paddy production as the country's total production will be enhanced while the government has attached highest priority to the agriculture sector.    -BSS


