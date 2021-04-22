Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt releases pandemic incentives for health workers  

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

The government released the incentives money for the healthcare professionals as reward for their contribution as frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
"First part of the incentives has been released from the Health Ministry. In the first phase, employees working in 15 government hospitals will get it," said Professor Robed Amin, line director of non-communicable
diseases at the health directorate.
Health workers of other government hospitals will be brought under incentives in phases.
Following instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Finance Ministry last year announced special incentives equivalent to two months' basic salaries to all healthcare professionals in public hospitals dedicated for Covid-19 treatment. Later, the Directorate General of Health Services was asked to send a list of all such doctors, nurses and other healthcare staffers to the health ministry.
Health workers have been beating all odds to save lives from the disease for the last one year, operating in an unsophisticated public healthcare system. The lack of logistics and manpower that had all along been part of this system suddenly became apparent when doctors, nurses and technologists had to speak out, pressed against the pandemic.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden to hold climate summit today to reestablish US leadership
Govt releases pandemic incentives for health workers  
Sharp rise in commuters, vehicles on streets despite ‘strict lockdown’
Cabinet purchase body nods LNG import
DOUBLE STANDARD
Transport workers passing through hard time
CJ forms 2 new benches
Minimum Fitra set at Tk 70


Latest News
US adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft