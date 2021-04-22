Govt releases pandemic incentives for health workers  

The government released the incentives money for the healthcare professionals as reward for their contribution as frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"First part of the incentives has been released from the Health Ministry. In the first phase, employees working in 15 government hospitals will get it," said Professor Robed Amin, line director of non-communicable

diseases at the health directorate.

Health workers of other government hospitals will be brought under incentives in phases.

Following instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Finance Ministry last year announced special incentives equivalent to two months' basic salaries to all healthcare professionals in public hospitals dedicated for Covid-19 treatment. Later, the Directorate General of Health Services was asked to send a list of all such doctors, nurses and other healthcare staffers to the health ministry.

Health workers have been beating all odds to save lives from the disease for the last one year, operating in an unsophisticated public healthcare system. The lack of logistics and manpower that had all along been part of this system suddenly became apparent when doctors, nurses and technologists had to speak out, pressed against the pandemic. -Agencies







