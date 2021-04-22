Sharp rise in commuters, vehicles on streets despite ‘strict lockdown’

As there was an absence of monitoring in the city, Dhaka on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in the number of commuters and vehicles despite 'strict lockdown' imposed by the government. All modes of transports, except buses, plied the roads of the city without any interruption.

Along with other transports, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has started operating regular domestic flights from Wednesday.

While visiting Mirpur Section 10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Shyamoli, Asadgate, Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Farmgate, Tejgaon, Maghbazar, Kakrail and Motijheel, the Daily Observer correspondents found all modes of transports, except buses, plying on the roads.

At some check-posts, police were seen sitting idly and rarely stopping people for checking for the 'movement pass.' At some places, no police was seen in the check posts. After placing some some barricades to

create obstacles to plying of vehicles smoothly the police contingent has left the place.

In the morning, pressure of private vehicles and transports arranged by workplaces was higher on the streets because of office timing. In Shyamoli, many were seen coming for Covid-19 tests or to get vaccinated as there are several hospitals in the area.

Like other days, rickshaws are dominating the streets. The scene at kitchen markets was as usual teeming with people. The roads and lanes were seen crowded as many shops besides groceries and pharmacies are operating their businesses. Many had their shutters half-closed.

According to airport officials, number of passengers on domestic routes was low on Wednesday as regular flight operation began on the day after a recess of 16 days due to restrictions imposed to curb Covid-19 transmission.

Two private airlines, US-Bangla and Novoair, operated their flights to Chattogram and Sylhet in the morning with a small number of passengers.

Number of passengers on Dhaka-Chattogram flight of Novoair was only three to four, its head of marketing and sales Mesbah ul Islam told this correspondent, adding that number of passengers on the return flight to Dhaka was also similar.

However, number of passengers of Novoair's Dhaka-Saidpur flight was higher - 58. The airline carried 32 passengers to Jashore and came back to Dhaka with 28 passengers.

US-Bangla airlines carried only three passengers to Sylhet while 28 passengers on the Dhaka-Chattogram route, US Bangla General Manager Kamrul Islam said.

He said that on Dhaka-Saidpur route, US-Bangla Airlines carried 49 passengers.

Although the number of passengers in the morning was low, the number increased in the flights scheduled for later in the day and afternoon.

Flight operations on five domestic routes - Chattogram, Saidpur, Sylhet, Barishal, and Jashore - resumed from Wednesday on a limited scale. Flights on the Dhaka-Rajshahi route will resume from Thursday.

An airline will be able to fly a maximum of 12 flights on the six domestic routes.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flights on domestic routes from tomorrow.

Earlier on April 3, CAAB decided to suspend all domestic flights in Bangladesh from April 5 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Amid alarming upsurge in coronavirus cases from mid-March, the government imposed a nationwide 'lockdown' for a week from April 5 as part of its move to contain the spread of the virus.

Later, a week-long 'strict lockdown' was declared from April 14, which has already been extended a week more till April 28.

