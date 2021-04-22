Video
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
Cabinet purchase body nods LNG import

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday approved eight procurement proposals including the import of LNG.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting.
As per a proposal, placed by Energy and Mineral Resources Division, state-owned Petrobangla will import 3.360 million MMBtu of LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore, at a cost of Tk 267.57 crore. Each unit will cost $8.01.
Three proposals of the Roads Transport and Highways Division received the nod of the Cabinet body.
As per the proposals, Roads and Highways
Department will award a Tk 188.35 crore contract to Spectra Engineers Ltd, under package No-PW-02 of its Project "Installing Excel Load Control Centre at the Transport Sourcing Points in the Important Highways".
The Roads and Highways Department will extend the cost of 25km road improvement from Cox's Bazar to Ukhia by Tk 13.43 crore under the package No-WP-01 of Cox's Bazar-Tekhnaf Road Development project and also Tk 16 crore for 25km road improvement from Ukhia to Unchiprang road of the same project under the package No-WP-02.  
The committee approved two proposals of the Railway Ministry.
As per approval, Bangladesh Railway (BR) will award a contract of Tk 433.78 crore to Joint Venture of (1) CREC and (2) CCCL, Dhaka, to implement the project: Construction of Broadguage Rail Truck from Madhukhali to Madura via Kamarkhali under its package No-WD-1.
The BR will award Tk 448.98 crore contract to Joint Venture of (1) CRCC and (2) MAHL, Dhaka, to implement the work under the package No-WD-02 of the same project.
The Cabinet body approved a proposal of the Health Services Division to procure Tk 80,734 cartons of 27 kinds of drugs from the state-owned Essential Drugs Company Limited, for community-based healthcare (CBHC) authority through direct procurement method.    -UNB


