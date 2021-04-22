Video
Transport workers passing through hard time

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Due to the countrywide lockdown amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic a huge number of public transport workers including drivers, supervisors, helpers, counter masters and linemen across the country are passing through hard time.
All public transport workers those who are basically daily wage earners have been living in indescribable hardship since the suspension of public and private transport on April 14.
Inter-district buses have been kept shut since April 05 this year.
The country is passing through a critical time with Covid-19 infections and death rate soaring alarmingly each day.
Everyday's infection and death rates are putting behind the previous all records. Taking into consideration the growing number of infection and death the government imposed a countrywide strict lockdown from April 14 to April 28 in two phases.
The ban was imposed on all public transports except for emergency services and goods and food-carrying transports.
As a result, a huge number of transport workers have become jobless.
Most of them are surviving on a single meal a day. Besides, many of them are taking loans from money lenders on high interests.     They haven't yet received any support from the government and very little support from their employers-the transport owners.
However, some owners claimed that they were helping their employees. Many owners of different transport companies demanded for necessary food supports from the government for survival of their transport workers during the pandemic situation.
Salauddin, a bus driver of a city service in Dhaka, told the Daily Observer, "We are passing through a hard time that cannot be expressed in words. Many of us are forced to borrow money on high interest from different sources."
When contacted, another bus driver of Taranga Plus, Shahin Hossain Sagar, said, "We are leading a miserable life as we are ashamed of seeking help from others. Neither the government nor the transport owners are giving any support."
Khandaker Enayet Ullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, said, "All public transport had to be shut down due to restrictions announced by the government to prevent coronavirus infection. In this situation, I urge all the leaders of all transport owners, owners' associations and transport companies to come forward from their respective places."
Enayet Ullah also said, "Transport workers get wages if they work, otherwise they don't get wages. As a result, they will not get salary for some days because of lockdown. It is hard time for them."
"Cooked food is being distributed among workers at all terminals from the owners association. If the transport owners come forward, then workers will not go without food," he added.
This transport leader hoped that all trade unions will do the same.
Khandaker Enayet Ullah, also the Managing Director of ENA Transport Limited, recently distributed food items from his own funds among his transport company workers. The food items distributed included rice, potatoes, oil, pulses and onions.


