Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
CJ forms 2 new benches

6 virtual HC benches now dispose urgent cases

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Wednesday formed two more virtual High Court benches to dispose of urgent cases during the ongoing weeklong lockdown period to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
A notice was issued in this regard which is available on the Supreme Court website.
Earlier, on the day, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal applied to the chief justice's office, desiring to increase the number of virtual HC benches so that the lawyers can move cases.
In the application, Barrister Kazal said that lawyers have been facing financial crises since they cannot work due to a shortage of High Court benches.
Supreme Court Spokesman and special officer of the HC Md Saifur Rahman also confirmed the matter.
The two new HC benches comprise Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman; and Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Khizir Hayat.
With these two, a total of six HC benches will now perform judicial functions till further order.
On April 11, the chief justice had constituted one chamber judge court of the Appellate Division and four HC benches to hear and dispose of urgent cases.
A full bench of the Appellate Division led by the chief justice is running judicial functions using information technology.


« PreviousNext »

