Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Minimum Fitra set at Tk 70

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The Fitra or Zakat Al Fitr, which is an obligatory charity for distribution among the poor people at the end of the fast of Ramadan, has been set at Tk 70 per person at the minimum this year.
The Islamic Foundation has set the amount over a virtual meeting chaired by
Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and chairman of the National Fitra Determining Committee, on Wednesday.
The amount was same in the previous year of 2020.
The maximum limit of Fitra was set at Tk 2,310 per person this year considering the market price of flour, dates, and other essential items, according to a press release of the foundation.
Under Islamic Shariah law, Fitra per person can be based on the price of flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley, said a press release of the foundation.
The Muslim devotees distribute the fitra to the poor before the Eid Jamaat or prayer congregation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden to hold climate summit today to reestablish US leadership
Govt releases pandemic incentives for health workers  
Sharp rise in commuters, vehicles on streets despite ‘strict lockdown’
Cabinet purchase body nods LNG import
DOUBLE STANDARD
Transport workers passing through hard time
CJ forms 2 new benches
Minimum Fitra set at Tk 70


Latest News
US adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft