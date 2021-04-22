Minimum Fitra set at Tk 70

The Fitra or Zakat Al Fitr, which is an obligatory charity for distribution among the poor people at the end of the fast of Ramadan, has been set at Tk 70 per person at the minimum this year.

The Islamic Foundation has set the amount over a virtual meeting chaired by

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and chairman of the National Fitra Determining Committee, on Wednesday.

The amount was same in the previous year of 2020.

The maximum limit of Fitra was set at Tk 2,310 per person this year considering the market price of flour, dates, and other essential items, according to a press release of the foundation.

Under Islamic Shariah law, Fitra per person can be based on the price of flour, dates, raisin, cheese, or barley, said a press release of the foundation.

The Muslim devotees distribute the fitra to the poor before the Eid Jamaat or prayer congregation.







