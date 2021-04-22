Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 95 more die, 4280 infected in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bangladesh registered 95 more Covid-related deaths in 24 hours until Wednesday that pushed up the total number of fatalities to 10,683.
Besides, 4280 people were found infected during the period after testing 28,408 samples, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a handout.
With the latest figure, the mortality rate rose to 1.46 percent while the infection rate declined to 15.07 percent from Tuesday's 16.85 percent.
On Monday, the country had broken all the previous records of Covid-19 deaths registering 112 fatalities.  
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 last year and the first death on the 18th of that month.
Health authorities have so far confirmed 732,060 cases. Among them, 635,183 people - 86.77 percent of all patients - have recovered.
April, the deadliest month: April has been the deadliest month since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in the country as the highest 1637 deaths and 117,292 new cases were recorded in 21 days of the month.     The virus claimed 568 lives in January this year, 281 in February and 638 in March.
Dhaka division remains the worst-hit region of the country.
Sixty of the 58 deaths reported today are from Dhaka division while 17 from Chatogram and eight in Rajshahi, three each in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur, two in Barishal and one in Mymensign divisions.
Among the total deceased, 6237 died in Dhaka division, which is 58.38 percent of the total fatalities.
Lockdown extension: As infections are growing and people seem reluctant about following health guidelines, the government has extended the ongoing lockdown by another week from April 22 in an effort to bring the situation under control.  
Vaccination campaign: A countrywide vaccination drive, launched on Feb 7, is underway.
Bangladesh is receiving vaccine jabs from India as the country signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd for 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
So far, 5,761,902 people have received the first dose and 18,15,987 have got their second jab, according to official figures.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's vaccine supplier India has shifted from being a mass vaccine exporter to a major importer after the country saw a record number of daily cases.  
Although Bangladesh is yet to receive its March consignment of 5 million doses, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said they will arrive as promised by India.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden to hold climate summit today to reestablish US leadership
Govt releases pandemic incentives for health workers  
Sharp rise in commuters, vehicles on streets despite ‘strict lockdown’
Cabinet purchase body nods LNG import
DOUBLE STANDARD
Transport workers passing through hard time
CJ forms 2 new benches
Minimum Fitra set at Tk 70


Latest News
US adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft