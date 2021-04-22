Next budget will be dedicated to the poor: Mustafa Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the next budget will be dedicated to the poor people of this country. These will be the priority. So we will make room in the budget for people's livelihood.

The Minister said after the Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement met virtually on Wednesday. He said this in response to a question from journalists after the meeting.

"Our goal is to bring the country's poor out of their current predicament," he said. Those who are in extreme poverty will be poor and we will bring those who are poor into the mainstream. That's the way we work, he added.

The poor would get priority in the next budget, he said while responding to a question about the new budget.

Mustafa Kamal said that there would be measures in the new budget for creating scopes for livelihood of people.

The next budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year will prioritize the poor while protecting the lives and livelihoods of all in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, said the Minister.

His comment came a day after Power and Participation Research Centre and the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development released their jointly survey report that stated that about 2.45 crore vulnerable non-poor people or 14.7 per cent of the country's total population had slipped into poverty due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

When asked to comment on the survey report, the Finance Minister said the government would accept only the survey reports of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

He said the BBS is yet to release any fresh data on the new poor owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and once they release, it would be made public.

The finance minister said the target of the government is to alleviate the sufferings of the poor and bring them into the mainstream society and economy. "We're working tirelessly to this end," he added.

He said that the main aim of the government was to bring the poor out of poverty and include them to the mainstream development.

The next budget is expected to be announced in the parliament in first week of June.

He said, "The government's decision was to transfer the money directly to those who will be given Tk 2,500. But if you want to transfer directly, you have to develop the system. Once in the system, it will not be easier in the future. Then we can do a lot more in less time."

The targeted marginal people of the country or the beneficiaries of such cash support are not tech-savvy or are not fully capable of receiving direct transfer.

He said that the Prime Minister has responded positively, the distribution of this Tk 2,500 will start soon.

The Minister said, "We will buy medicines from essential drugs for the 13,071 community clinics proposed by the health department.

"Apart from this, we have not discussed any other issue of the Ministry of Health and no project of the Ministry of Health has come before us," he added.







