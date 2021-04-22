Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Corrupt people selling industrial oxygen as medical oxygen

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Walid Khan

With coronavirus infection and breathing problems, an elderly man was being taken care inside an ambulance parked outside the DMCH. The patient could not be admitted to the hospital as all available beds for Covid-19 patients have been occupied on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With coronavirus infection and breathing problems, an elderly man was being taken care inside an ambulance parked outside the DMCH. The patient could not be admitted to the hospital as all available beds for Covid-19 patients have been occupied on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Demand for oxygen has increased five times with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic affecting more people than ever in the country.
Taking the advantage of this pandemic situation a section of unscrupulous businessmen is selling industrial oxygen in the name of medical oxygen.
Experts said at the early stage difference between industrial oxygen and medical oxygen is very little. But after a few days of storage, industrial oxygen acts like slow poisoning in human body.
Thus industrial oxygen causes long-term physical damage to human body.
Special care needs to be taken in the use of industrial oxygen in human body. In this case, using this oxygen at home without any advice of a doctor can be risky.
Netrokona Kendua Upazila Health and Family
Planning Officer Dr Ebaidur Rahman told the Daily Observer, "Industrial oxygen is used in industrial production and product processing. The filling process is not as rigorous as medical oxygen."
"Water and other impurities like carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, acetylene and other impurities that are extremely harmful to the human body are often mixed with the industrial oxygen" Ebaidur Rahman added.  
Industrial oxygen contains more water than medical oxygen, he said, adding, "That is why the inside of the cylinder rusts very quickly and produces various harmful gases which cause respiratory tract infection and shortness of breath."
On the other hand medical oxygen is commonly known as dry oxygen, he said.
Dr Ebaidur further said, "In addition to removing harmful gases from human body during production and filling, the most important thing is to strictly control the amount of oxygen in the water."
Md. Rezaul Karim, owner of Sia Gas and Oxygen House on Mohammadpur Babar Road, told the Daily Observer that the price of industrial oxygen is lower than that of medical oxygen.
That is why many unscrupulous traders in the city are selling industrial oxygen in cylinders in the name of medical oxygen, he observed.
Such groups in several areas of Dhaka including Panthapath are selling such osygen.
If the government does not take action soon, lives of people will be in danger, he warned.
Industrial oxygen is sold at Tk 28-Tk50 per cube while medical oxygen is sold at Tk 80-Tk 150 per cube.
Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic many drug stores are selling oxygen without government license.
A Mitford drug dealer wishing anonymity said oxygen cylinder sales increased fivefold during the coronavirus epidemic. That is why those who are not allowed to sell oxygen are also now selling oxygen cylinders.  
In this way it is not possible to preserve the quality of oxygen, the drug dealer added.
Since therapeutic oxygen enters the human body and is widely used in medical treatment, National Drug Regulatory Authority always takes care of medical oxygen production and supply around the country.  
The quality of this medical oxygen is clearly recorded in the medical oxygen certificate in the medical oxygen bottle.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden to hold climate summit today to reestablish US leadership
Govt releases pandemic incentives for health workers  
Sharp rise in commuters, vehicles on streets despite ‘strict lockdown’
Cabinet purchase body nods LNG import
DOUBLE STANDARD
Transport workers passing through hard time
CJ forms 2 new benches
Minimum Fitra set at Tk 70


Latest News
US adds 116 countries to its ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory list
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft