Celebrated poet Shankha Ghosh dies of Covid

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Celebrated Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh has died in Kolkata at the age of 89 after suffering from COVID-19, India Today reports.
He breathed his last around 11 am on Apr 21.
Ghosh, a recipient of the coveted Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi awards, had been suffering from age-related ailments for a while. He was also admitted to the hospital in January this year.
Ghosh tested positive for the coronavirus on Apr 14. He was in home isolation. On Tuesday, his health deteriorated. On Wednesday morning, he was taken off the ventilator.
Ghosh belonged to the era of Bengali poets after Jibanananda Das. Ghosh had also spent several years
teaching in Delhi University, University of Iowa and Visva Bharati.
Ghosh received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for Babar-er Prarthana. He was honoured with a second Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999. In 2011, Ghosh was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.    -bdnews24.com


