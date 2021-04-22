Demand to stop admitting non ethnic students under ethnic quota

A specific number of students from ethnic communities get admission in the thirty seven medical colleges following a quota under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in every education session.

But unfortunately, this quota of opportunity is being misused as instead of ethnic students, a good number of non- ethnic students are being selected for these reserved seats for long that deprived ethnic students.

Such a complaint has been issued by a group of civil society representatives in a statement on Wednesday. The signatories to the statement include Pankaj Bhattacharya, President Oikya NAP, advocate Sultana Kamal, Ramendu Majumder, Dr Saryar Ali, Trustee, Liberation War Museum, Dr Fauzia Moslem, President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Khushi Kabir- development worker, Rokeya Kabir, Dr Nur Mohammad Talukder, President of College University Teacher Association, S M A Sabur, Bangladesh Krishak Samiti, advocate Rana Das Gupta, Professor MM Akash-Dhaka University, Robaet Ferdous-Dhaka University, Salah Ahmed- General Secreatary of Sammilito Samajik Andolan, Advocate Zahidul Bari-General Secretary of Ganotantrik Ainjibi Samiti, Rabindranath Saran, President of Jatiya Adibashi Parishad, Central Committee, Advocate Parvez Hasem-Bangladesh Supreme Court, Abdur Rajjak-General Secretary of Emarat Nirman Sramik Union Bangladesh, A K Azad- a cultural activist, Alok Das Gupta, a cultural activist, Dipayan Khisa-Information and Publicity secretary of Bangladesh Adibashi Foram, Bibhuti Bhusan Mahato- a member of Jatiya Adibashi Parishad, Central Committee, Gautam Shill- General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

According to the statement, a total of 33 seats have been allocated for the ethnic students under the education session of 2020-21. Of them, nine seats for ethnic people in three districts of CHT ( Code-71, 73, 75), three seats for non- ethnic in three district of CHT ( Code-72, 74, 76), eight seats for ethnic students in other districts ( Code-77) and 13 seats is allocated for ethnic students in Rangamati Medical College.

But the admission result circular shows that non- ethnic students are being selected for the admission under ethnic quota.

The result circular shows that five of the eight seats for ethnic students under Code 77 went to non- ethnic students.

Besides, one non- ethnic student from Code No 71, three non students from Code no 72, 74, 76, were selected.

In addition, from the waiting list under Code No 77, about five students are selected. Of them, there are two are non- ethnic students whose serial no are 2 and 5.

None of these students (Who are being selected for this education session) are part of the member of 50 ethnic groups under Bangladesh Government Gadget.

The civil society representatives condemning such illegal activities, demanded to withdraw this list and remake new list with the ethic students who deserve.

They also demanded a proper investigation to know how non ethnic students get a chance to be admitted by misusing the quota which is allocated for the students from ethnic communities.

