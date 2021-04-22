DU Assos Prof Mahmud made DC of Scouts

Dhaka University (DU) Islamic History and Culture Department Associate Professor Mahmudur Rahman has been appointed as the National Deputy Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts.

Mahmudur Rahman becomes the deputy commissioner of Research and Evaluation Department.

An office order from the national headquarter of Bangladesh Scouts with forty names of deputy commissioners including Mahmudur Rahman was released on Tuesday (April 20).

In accordance with the provisions of Section 33 of the "Constitution and Rules" of the Bangladesh Scouts, forty scouters have been appointed as National Deputy Commissioners in order to assist in carrying out the functions of the National Commissioners in their respective departments.

