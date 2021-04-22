Video
No disagreement over Bhasan Char except few recommendations: Shahriar

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam on Wednesday said Bhasan Char is now a settled issue and hoped that international agencies will get engaged taking responsibility of Rohingyas in Bhasan Char, the way they are doing in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps.
"Bhasan Char isn't an issue now. It's resolved," he said, mentioning that the UN team and diplomats who have visited the Bhasan Char did not raise any "disagreement" but there are a few recommendations.
As of now, the government of Bangladesh has relocated over 18,500 Rohingya to Bhasan Char in several phases out of a planned relocation of 100,000 Rohingyas.
"We're managing their basic humanitarian needs from our own exchequer -- given that the UN is yet to commence their operation at the island," said the State Minister while addressing a webinar as the chief guest.
Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organised the webinar on "The Rohingya Crisis: Response of the International Community and the Repatriation Process". He said though Bangladesh is happy over the role of some friendly countries regarding the Rohingya issue but cannot express satisfaction over the position of other friendly countries.
"UN is talking about it repeatedly but nothing effective is happening," Shahriar said, adding that some countries are not spending much time repatriating Rohingyas.
Bangladesh also spent over USD 350 million from its own budget to develop Bhasan Char with better infrastructures and amenities to relocate a portion of Rohingyas from the over-congested and disaster-prone camps in Cox's Bazar.
The State Minister said the UN and other countries are yet to do what they were supposed to do towards Rohingya repatriation.
Repatriation Remains Priority
"We fervently call upon the international community to engage deeply with Myanmar in a meaningful way to ensure the creation of a conducive environment in Rakhine and find a lasting solution for the unfortunate community," he said.
Shahriar said key nations in the region and ASEAN countries with diverse direct leverage over Myanmar have added responsibility in building confidence among the Rohingya and ensure peace and stability of the region.
That will be the real service and most important service for an ethnic minority, the Rohingya - seriously facing the threat of extinction due to 'ethnic cleansing', as the UN has termed, he said. "Only through our concerted efforts, sustained repatriation can become a reality," said the State Minister.
Shahriar said while they are committed to continuing their efforts, albeit, they will have to be reminded of the ongoing political situation of Myanmar. He said the international community should make a concerted effort to stabilise the situation in Myanmar and effectively prevent any further mass displacement or cross-border exodus.
"The repatriation of all displaced people to Myanmar remains a compelling priority for Bangladesh. The displaced Rohingyas are also desperate to return home with safety and dignity at the earliest possible time," he said.    -UNB


