Field level accounts offices to remain open for limited financial activities

The government has finally decided to keep the field level accounts offices open for continuing financial activities for uninterrupted continuation of its development and regular works during the strict lockdown.

The Cabinet Division on Tuesday sent a letter to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Office requesting for taking necessary steps for keeping its divisional, districts and upazila level office open during the period. The letter, signed by Cabinet Division Deputy Secretary Rezaul Islam, said the regular and development activities of the government are being interrupted at the end of the fiscal year due to closure of the field level accounts officer's offices.

In this situation, the authority is requested to keep the offices open in a limited scale during the lockdown period, so that financial activities can be conducted, it added.

The letter was also forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), all divisional commissioner's offices, all deputy commissioner's offices and all Upazila Nirbahi Officer's (UNO) offices.



